New PTSB boss has eye on SME sector business

The new boss of Permanent TSB has said the priority for the bank will be to grow its non-mortgage income sources to make up for lower interest rates.
Eamonn Crowley, who has been promoted to chief executive having spent almost three years as chief financial officer, said boosting income from products other than mortgages would be necessary as new home lending volumes shrink this year. Crowley said the bank’s income from fees and other commissions...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team