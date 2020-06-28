Sunday June 28, 2020
New PTSB boss has eye on SME sector business

Eamonn Crowley says the bank is looking at opening up new opportunities following hits to its mortgage book caused by Covid-19

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
28th June, 2020
Jeremy Masding, former chief executive officer, is handing over to Eamonn Crowley, former chief financial officer, Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc. Picture: Andres Poveda

The new boss of Permanent TSB has said the priority for the bank will be to grow its non-mortgage income sources to make up for lower interest rates.

Eamonn Crowley, who has been promoted to chief executive having spent almost three years as chief financial officer, said boosting income from products other than mortgages would be necessary as new home lending volumes shrink this year. Crowley said the bank’s income from fees and other commissions...

