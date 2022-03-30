Subscribe Today
New property finance firm enters Irish market and aims to lend €300m for new housing developments

Elgin Property Finance will focus on housing projects, but will also provide finance for care homes, student accommodation and hotels

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
30th March, 2022
Domhnall Gaffney, a director at Elgin, said the new company has already agreed terms on schemes that will deliver over 150 affordable housing units in Kildare, Galway and Limerick. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

A new property finance lender has entered the Irish market and aims to lend up to €300 million for new housing developments over the next three to five years.

Elgin Property Finance, a subsidiary of MM Capital, the property investment firm founded by Peter Leonard and Derek Poppinga in 2013, said it is entering the Irish market to provide debt financing of up to 75 per cent loan to value and 90 per cent of...

