New human rights abuses levelled against ESB coal supplier

A mine in Colombia, which supplies coal to the ESB and sells it through an Irish entity, has become embroiled in fresh allegations of human rights abuses.

The Wayuu indigenous community has claimed the Cerrejón mine in La Gaujira is depriving them of water and exacerbating illnesses amid the coronavirus emergency.

Represented by Twenty Essex, a London law chambers, they have complained to the UN Human Rights Council seeking intervention in a “health...