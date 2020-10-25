Sunday October 25, 2020
New fund makes an impact with celebrity investors

VentureWave’s ‘Impact Ireland’ fund aims to build global ‘technology for good’ companies and will focus on sectors including education, healthcare and the environment

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
25th October, 2020
3
Brian Martin and Alan Foy, managing partners at VentureWave Capital: ‘technology for good’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Bringing together a former taoiseach, half of U2, Liam Neeson and a host of Irish business figures has been made much easier by the Covid-19 lockdown, according to the managing partner of a new Irish fund.

Led by Alan Foy, 38, and Brian Martin, 33, who previously worked with the Blueface technology company that recently sold to Comcast, the VentureWave ‘Impact Ireland’ fund has a high-profile list of investors.

Neeson last week joined U2’s Adam...

