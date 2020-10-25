New fund makes an impact with celebrity investors

Bringing together a former taoiseach, half of U2, Liam Neeson and a host of Irish business figures has been made much easier by the Covid-19 lockdown, according to the managing partner of a new Irish fund.

Led by Alan Foy, 38, and Brian Martin, 33, who previously worked with the Blueface technology company that recently sold to Comcast, the VentureWave ‘Impact Ireland’ fund has a high-profile list of investors.

Neeson last week joined U2’s Adam...