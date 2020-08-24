New businesses generate $10bn on Stripe since start of lockdown

New businesses launched on payments platform Stripe since March have already generated almost $10 billion in aggregate revenue globally, $9 billion of which was generated in the past three months.

More than 100,000 new businesses joined the online platform across Europe since lockdowns began, and the number of new Irish companies joining has doubled since March.

The Irish-owned company, which had a valuation of $35 billion last September, has benefited from consumers increasingly migrating online due to the...