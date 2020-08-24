Monday August 24, 2020
New businesses generate $10bn on Stripe since start of lockdown

Boom in online shopping during pandemic has led more than 100,000 companies to join the Irish-owned online payments platform

24th August, 2020
The sectors with the biggest increase in businesses going digital via the Stripe platform include grocery, food and drink, and cosmetics. Picture: Getty

New businesses launched on payments platform Stripe since March have already generated almost $10 billion in aggregate revenue globally, $9 billion of which was generated in the past three months.

More than 100,000 new businesses joined the online platform across Europe since lockdowns began, and the number of new Irish companies joining has doubled since March.

The Irish-owned company, which had a valuation of $35 billion last September, has benefited from consumers increasingly migrating online due to the...

