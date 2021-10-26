Subscribe Today
Nestlé cuts value of stake in shrinking infant formula arm by €260m

The global food company has significantly reduced the value of its investments in Wyeth Nutritionals over the past two years as production at the Askeaton company has fallen off

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
26th October, 2021
Nestlé cuts value of stake in shrinking infant formula arm by €260m
Nestlé bought Wyeth Nutritionals Ireland for more than €10 billion in 2012, but has been reducing the value of its stake in the firm over recent years. Picture: Getty

Nestlé has whittled down its investment in its infant formula unit by almost €260 million over the last two years amid significantly falling levels of production at the firm.

Wyeth Nutritionals Ireland, the company Nestlé bought from Pfizer in 2012, has scaled back production levels at its Askeaton headquarters this year due to weak global demand, the Business Post revealed in August....

