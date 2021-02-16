NearForm gets ‘strategic investment’ to expand in Europe and America
Columbia Capital has invested in the Waterford-based technology firm which developed the Covid Tracker app
NearForm, the Waterford-based technology firm, has announced a “strategic investment” from a US firm to help it expand operations across Europe and North America.
The company, which developed Covid Tracker, the contact-tracing app, has secured the investment from Columbia Capital.
The contact-tracing technology, which is built on open-source software, has since been adopted for use in several other jurisdictions.
