NearForm gets ‘strategic investment’ to expand in Europe and America

Columbia Capital has invested in the Waterford-based technology firm which developed the Covid Tracker app

Claire McNamara
16th February, 2021
Cian Ó Maidín, chief executive of NearForm: ‘The unprecedented events of 2020 have shown that both public and private-sector companies must react quickly to meet the challenges of today’s world’

NearForm, the Waterford-based technology firm, has announced a “strategic investment” from a US firm to help it expand operations across Europe and North America.

The company, which developed Covid Tracker, the contact-tracing app, has secured the investment from Columbia Capital.

The contact-tracing technology, which is built on open-source software, has since been adopted for use in several other jurisdictions.

