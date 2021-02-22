Subscribe Today
NDRC trying to encourage more start-ups in regional Ireland

‘Virtual masterclass’ being started to broaden interest in start-ups in urban and rural parts of the country

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
22nd February, 2021
Jake Phillips, head of training at NDRC: ‘We’re trying to find the people where they are at’

The National Digital Research Centre is looking to attract people who previously haven’t been involved in the start-up sector to create, work for and invest in start-ups.

The NDRC is an early stage investor in start-up companies backed by several third level institutions. It is starting a virtual masterclass series in an effort to broaden the interest in the start-up sector.

“We’re trying to activate additional layers of support around start-ups to give...

