N26 heads for 200,000 Irish customers with no office here

N26 is planning to reach the 200,000-customer mark in Ireland early next year, but still has no plans to open an office in the country.

Ireland is one of the German digital bank‘s fastest-growing markets. It now has 150,000 Irish customers, a 50 per cent increase since the beginning of the year.

N26, founded by Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal in 2013, moved into the Irish market three years ago. The company has offices in...