Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

N25 owner Celtic Roads to be taken over by creditors

The roads firm owned by BAM, Dragados and Atlas Investments has failed to restructure €205 million-worth of debts

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
11th July, 2021
N25 owner Celtic Roads to be taken over by creditors
The main creditors of Celtic Roads Group are CVC’s credit arm and Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch subsidiary.

Celtic Roads Group, which owns the N25 toll road in Waterford, is to be taken over by its creditors after it failed to restructure more than €200 million in debts.

Last October, it was reported the company entered discussions with creditors to restructure its €205 million in debts, after toll income failed to reach expectations even before the pandemic caused traffic levels to drop.

The company, which operates the 23km stretch of Waterford bypass, is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Wazp founders Mariana Kobal and Shane Hassett, whose company is based in Tralee and funded by €3.5m. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Kerry firm to make fleet of drones to thwart coastal drug smugglers

Companies Róisín Burke 5 hours ago
Fergal McAleavey, Senior Investment Director, ISIF, Leo Mac Canna, founder and CEO, Ocuco, Nick Ashmore, Director, ISIF. Picture: Fennell Photography

Ocuco plans acquisitions after €10m investment from Isif

Companies Lorcan Allen 5 hours ago
A number of industry sources have confirmed to the Business Post that TikTok will house its European data centre at the campus when it opens later this year.

TikTok’s €420m European data centre set for Clondalkin

Companies Lorcan Allen 5 hours ago
Dubai-based DP World is acquiring 100 per cent of Syncreon logistics

Irish founders cash in as logistics group Syncreon sells for $1.2bn

Companies Róisín Burke 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1