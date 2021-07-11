N25 owner Celtic Roads to be taken over by creditors

Celtic Roads Group, which owns the N25 toll road in Waterford, is to be taken over by its creditors after it failed to restructure more than €200 million in debts.

Last October, it was reported the company entered discussions with creditors to restructure its €205 million in debts, after toll income failed to reach expectations even before the pandemic caused traffic levels to drop.

The company, which operates the 23km stretch of Waterford bypass, is...