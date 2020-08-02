Sunday August 2, 2020
Mystery surrounds Providence shareholder’s identity

Former Glen Dimplex chief denies he is the unnamed major investor in oil and gas explorer

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
2nd August, 2020
Sean O’Driscoll, the former boss of Irish industrial giant Glen Dimplex, has denied that he is the S O’Driscoll in question.

Providence Resources, the beleaguered Irish oil and gas exploration company, cannot say for sure who one of its top shareholders is, despite notifying the stock market about the holding nearly a fortnight ago.

The company told the stock market on July 20 that a pair of investors, who were named only as “S O’Driscoll and R O’Riordan” held 3.56 per cent of the shares in the company, worth nearly €1.65 million at the current share...

