Multimillionaire’s whiskey technology gets thumbs down from state

Dolf Stockhausen, the Swiss-German multimillionaire, has been told he cannot produce his rapid-aged whiskey in Ireland, the Business Post has learned.

Stockhausen, who made millions in the chemicals industry and now owns Langatun, Switzerland’s biggest distillery, has developed a novel method of ageing whiskey.

The seven-day method uses specially treated chips of traditional whiskey barrels and Stockhausen has claimed it gives whiskey the same flavour as a spirit that has been...