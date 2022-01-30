Multimillionaire’s whiskey technology gets thumbs down from state
Department of Agriculture tells Dolf Stockhausen he cannot produce his rapid-aged whiskey in this country because it does not conform to regulations
Dolf Stockhausen, the Swiss-German multimillionaire, has been told he cannot produce his rapid-aged whiskey in Ireland, the Business Post has learned.
Stockhausen, who made millions in the chemicals industry and now owns Langatun, Switzerland’s biggest distillery, has developed a novel method of ageing whiskey.
The seven-day method uses specially treated chips of traditional whiskey barrels and Stockhausen has claimed it gives whiskey the same flavour as a spirit that has been...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
New rules could see competition watchdog fine ‘rogue operators’ up to €10m
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says new CCPC powers will act as a ‘big disincentive’ for businesses taking part in anti-competitive practices
Orpea faces claims of abuse in French nursing homes
New book alleges large-scale mistreatment of elderly residents in France by giant care home operator, which recently bought into Irish market
Mexican state oil company pumps €327m into Irish subsidiary
PMI Trading is headquartered in Ireland but resident for tax purposes in Mexico
Record turnover at Littlewoods Ireland as profits top €12m
Accounts show sales reached €126m at home shopping retailer last year