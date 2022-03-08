Multimillion-euro acquisition will quadruple size of Writech

Writech, the Mullingar-based manufacturer of fire protection systems, has acquired a British fire engineering firm called Compco Fire Systems.

While details of the transaction were not disclosed, the Business Post understands the acquisition will cost Writech in the region of €25 million (£20 million).

Founded in 1988 and employing over 200 people, Compco is the largest privately owned fire-engineering company in Britain offering a wide range of fire system services to all sectors.