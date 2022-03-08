Subscribe Today
Multimillion-euro acquisition will quadruple size of Writech

The acquisition of British fire systems company Compco will result in Writech’s turnover increasing to €70 million overnight

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
8th March, 2022
Chris Howen, design and technical director at Compco Fire Systems, Matt Baker, chief executive, of Compco Fire Systems, Ted Wright, chief executive of Writech, Shane O’Neill, cfo of Writech and Phil Lawley, commercial director at Compco Fire Systems

Writech, the Mullingar-based manufacturer of fire protection systems, has acquired a British fire engineering firm called Compco Fire Systems.

While details of the transaction were not disclosed, the Business Post understands the acquisition will cost Writech in the region of €25 million (£20 million).

Founded in 1988 and employing over 200 people, Compco is the largest privately owned fire-engineering company in Britain offering a wide range of fire system services to all sectors.

