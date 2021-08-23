Subscribe Today
Mullingar-firm Writech sells majority stake to private equity group Waterland

The Westmeath-based designer and manufacturer of fire protection systems said it will use the private equity investment to develop a new design and innovation centre

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
23rd August, 2021
Donal Mac Nioclais (left), investment director with Waterland Private Equity in Ireland, with Ted Wright, chief executive of Writech and Alan Wright, joint managing director of the company.

The family owners of Writech, the Mullingar-based company that develops and manufactures fire protection systems, have sold a majority stake in the business to Waterland, a European private equity firm.

While the details of the transaction were not disclosed, Writech said it will use the significant capital injection from the private equity investment to develop a new design and innovation centre at its headquarters in Co Westmeath, while also accelerating growth in export markets in...

