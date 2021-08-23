Mullingar-firm Writech sells majority stake to private equity group Waterland
The Westmeath-based designer and manufacturer of fire protection systems said it will use the private equity investment to develop a new design and innovation centre
The family owners of Writech, the Mullingar-based company that develops and manufactures fire protection systems, have sold a majority stake in the business to Waterland, a European private equity firm.
While the details of the transaction were not disclosed, Writech said it will use the significant capital injection from the private equity investment to develop a new design and innovation centre at its headquarters in Co Westmeath, while also accelerating growth in export markets in...
