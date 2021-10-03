Movidius records profit for second year in a row
David Moloney and Sean Mitchell’s Irish-based technology company, bought by Intel, has recorded an upturn in its fortunes
Movidius, the Irish-founded chip designer acquired by Intel, has started to turn a significant profit for its multinational parent.
The firm, set up in 2006 by David Moloney and Sean Mitchell, was acquired by Intel five years ago in a deal thought to be worth at least €300 million.
When the company was bought out, it was sitting on accumulated losses worth €105 million. In the three years after the purchase, total losses swelled even further...
