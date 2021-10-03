Subscribe Today
Movidius records profit for second year in a row

David Moloney and Sean Mitchell’s Irish-based technology company, bought by Intel, has recorded an upturn in its fortunes

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
3rd October, 2021
As Movidius was being established by Moloney and Mitchell, it secured more than $85 million in investment over several years to develop advanced vision-processing systems for Google and FLIR Systems, a night-vision equipment designer

Movidius, the Irish-founded chip designer acquired by Intel, has started to turn a significant profit for its multinational parent.

The firm, set up in 2006 by David Moloney and Sean Mitchell, was acquired by Intel five years ago in a deal thought to be worth at least €300 million.

When the company was bought out, it was sitting on accumulated losses worth €105 million. In the three years after the purchase, total losses swelled even further...

