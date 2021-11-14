Mountain Province ‘turns a corner’ as diamond prices soar

Jonathan Comerford, Dermot Desmond’s right-hand man in Mountain Province Diamonds, has told investors the company has “turned a corner” as diamond prices have risen 40 per cent on pre-Covid-19 levels.

Desmond’s diamond mining company last week announced total sales for the nine months to the end of September of $213.2 million, compared to a figure of $146.8 million in the same period in 2020. This left it with a pre-tax profit of...