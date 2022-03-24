Motorola Solutions wholly acquires Tetra Ireland for undisclosed sum
The acquisition news comes one month after the proposed sale of Eir’s majority stake in Tetra to Digital 9 fell through following minority shareholder opposition
Motorola Solutions, the US telecommunications multinational, announced that it has wholly acquired Tetra Ireland Communications Limited, the provider of Ireland’s National Digital Radio Service (NDRS), including secure communications to the Garda and emergency services.
The acquisition comes just one month after a proposed sale by Eir, the Irish telecoms, of its majority (56 per cent) stake in Tetra to Digital 9 Infrastructure, a newly-formed investment trust, fell through after a minority stakeholder in...
