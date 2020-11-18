Wednesday November 18, 2020
Most Irish workers want employers to take a stand on issues like Black Lives Matter

More than a third would consider changing jobs if their employer did not support campaigns promoting diversity and inclusion, according to a new survey

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
18th November, 2020
Maureen Lynch, director at Hays Ireland, said firms need to make sure their approach to diversity and inclusion is up to date

The majority of Irish workers want their employers to take a public stance on issues such as Black Lives Matter, a new survey shows.

Research by Hays Ireland, the recruitment firm, showed that a fifth of employees would prefer for their employer to make their position known internally only, while 29 per cent do not want to see their employers address the topic of diversity in public.

The rest of the 800 employees surveyed, 53 per...

