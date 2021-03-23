Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Most businesses are not planning for long-term remote working, report shows

Just 17 per cent of global executives plan to shrink their office space, down from 69 per cent last year, according to KPMG study

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
23rd March, 2021
Most businesses are not planning for long-term remote working, report shows
Just a fifth of companies are now looking to hire staff who work remotely, compared to 73 per cent last year

Only one in six businesses plan to reduce their office space over the coming years, while a fifth are still hiring employees to work predominantly from home, according to the results of a new KPMG study.

A survey of 500 global executives has found that most don’t expect normality to resume this year, with nearly half admitting they don’t believe business will return to normal until 2022.

Most businesses, however, are no longer...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The company launched on the London Stock Exchange’s junior market on Monday last, placing five million new shares and 24 million existing shares at 200p each. Its share price stood at 235p at close on Friday

In The Style Group closed with a market cap of £123 million after its first week’s trading

Companies Róisín Burke 1 day ago
Accounts also showed Aptiv’s total tax expense for the year was $13.9 million

Aptiv’s Dublin HQ draws €1 billion in revenue

Companies Killian Woods 2 days ago
Siobhan Talbot, managing director, Glanbia: granted more than 233,000 shares

Glanbia executives enjoy €7.5m share award windfall

Companies Barry J Whyte 2 days ago
Some of the Wolfwalkers merchandise

Wolfwalkers studio branches into merchandising

Companies Róisín Burke 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1