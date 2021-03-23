Most businesses are not planning for long-term remote working, report shows
Just 17 per cent of global executives plan to shrink their office space, down from 69 per cent last year, according to KPMG study
Only one in six businesses plan to reduce their office space over the coming years, while a fifth are still hiring employees to work predominantly from home, according to the results of a new KPMG study.
A survey of 500 global executives has found that most don’t expect normality to resume this year, with nearly half admitting they don’t believe business will return to normal until 2022.
Most businesses, however, are no longer...
