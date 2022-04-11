More than 7% of large and medium enterprises have offshored some element of their business
Some 313 firms moved functions such as marketing, customer service and production abroad between 2018 and 2020
More than 7 per cent of medium-to-large enterprises in Ireland have moved some element of their business abroad in the past few years.
New data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that foreign enterprises were more likely to engage in the practice of moving business functions to other countries than their Irish counterparts.
Of the 1,807 foreign-owned enterprises, 217 (12 per cent) engaged in international sourcing while 96 (4 per cent) of the 2,371...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: Musk declines to join Twitter board; Pret to enter Irish market
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
ESG becoming more important as companies compete for talent
More and more job candidates are as interested in a company’s values and ethics as in the salary they are offering
American horizons: Why the IDA is still upbeat about US investment in Ireland
Last year, there were 250 foreign direct investments by multinationals in this country and despite global uncertainty, the IDA is positive about the future
Biotech veteran Friel to list Poolbeg Pharma on Nasdaq using new deals
The company raised £25 million from institutions and high net worth individuals when it floated on the London stock exchange last year