Monaghan forklift firm announces return to near-full production

Combilift, the Monaghan forklift-maker, is returning to almost full production next week, its chief executive said.

The company, a major employer in the region, has also had significant international interest in its new ventilator splitter product, which was designed to help combat the Covid-19 virus by maximising ventilator capacity.

Combilift, which employs 600 people, had ceased production in the early stages of the pandemic crisis.