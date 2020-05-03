Sunday May 3, 2020
Monaghan forklift firm announces return to near-full production

Combilift will resume activities in the coming week, its chief executive Martin McVicar has said

3rd May, 2020
Martin McVicar, chief executive of Combilift: protection protocols in place at Monaghan plant Picture: Bloomberg

Combilift, the Monaghan forklift-maker, is returning to almost full production next week, its chief executive said.

The company, a major employer in the region, has also had significant international interest in its new ventilator splitter product, which was designed to help combat the Covid-19 virus by maximising ventilator capacity.

Combilift, which employs 600 people, had ceased production in the early stages of the pandemic crisis.

