Mobile cafes impact Java Republic’s business as turnover drops 50%

Coffee distributor’s revenues fell from €14 million to €7 million in 2020 as the pandemic hit sales

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
12th October, 2021
Grace O’Shaughnessy, managing director of Java Republic. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The rise of mobile cafes during Covid-19 last year caused sales to fall at Java Republic, one of Ireland’s best-known coffee brands.

Turnover at the firm fell by more than €7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 – down from €14.6 million to €7.2 million, according to its latest accounts.

Profit for the year came in at just €299, down from €261,683 in 2019, financial statements lodged with the Companies Registration Office showed....

