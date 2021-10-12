Mobile cafes impact Java Republic’s business as turnover drops 50%

The rise of mobile cafes during Covid-19 last year caused sales to fall at Java Republic, one of Ireland’s best-known coffee brands.

Turnover at the firm fell by more than €7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 – down from €14.6 million to €7.2 million, according to its latest accounts.

Profit for the year came in at just €299, down from €261,683 in 2019, financial statements lodged with the Companies Registration Office showed....