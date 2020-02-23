Sunday February 23, 2020
Mink invests €500,000 in expansion and upgrade

The beauty business will open a third branch in Monkstown, increasing the company’s catchment area

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
23rd February, 2020
Kate Verling founded Mink in 2006. The business focuses solely on hand and foot treatments.

The owner of the Dublin beauty business Mink is investing €500,000 in an expansion programme that will include the opening of a new salon and the refurbishment of an existing one.

Kate Verling established Mink, which focuses solely on hand and foot treatments such as manicures and pedicures, in Donnybrook in 2006 with three staff. She now employs 60 people between the original salon, her second branch on Shelbourne Road in Ballsbridge, and a soon-to-open...

