Mink invests €500,000 in expansion and upgrade

The owner of the Dublin beauty business Mink is investing €500,000 in an expansion programme that will include the opening of a new salon and the refurbishment of an existing one.

Kate Verling established Mink, which focuses solely on hand and foot treatments such as manicures and pedicures, in Donnybrook in 2006 with three staff. She now employs 60 people between the original salon, her second branch on Shelbourne Road in Ballsbridge, and a soon-to-open...