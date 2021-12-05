Subscribe Today
Milestone for Euronext Dublin as tech firm HealthBeacon floats

Healthbeacon is the first company to come through Euronext’s IPO Ready programme and this month aims to raise €25 million from its flotation

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
5th December, 2021
Daryl Byrne, chief executive, Euronext Dublin: ‘I think an IPO can be a viable option for smaller, ambitious companies that want to scale their business. We just need to build that culture here in Ireland.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

The coming weeks will mark a significant milestone for Daryl Byrne and the Euronext stock exchange in Dublin.

Six years since Euronext Dublin launched its first IPO Ready programme to encourage more companies to go public in Ireland, the first one will complete the journey when HealthBeacon floats this month.

As outlined in last week’s Business Post, the digital health-tech company led by Jim Joyce, a US businessman, aims to raise €25 million from its...

