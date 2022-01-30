Mexican state oil company pumps €327m into Irish subsidiary

Pemex, the Mexican state-owned oil company, has moved $362.5 million (€327 million) into its Irish subsidiary, new company documents show.

The subsidiary, PMI Trading, is headquartered in Ireland, but resident for tax purposes in Mexico. It handles the trading of billions of dollars of crude oil and oil derivatives under authorisation from Pemex.

The purpose of the share transaction is not clear, and efforts to reach PMI Trading for comment prior to publication were not successful.