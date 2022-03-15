Meta fined €17m by Data Protection Commission
The penalty relates to 12 data breach notifications in 2018
The Irish Data Protection Commission is imposing a €17 million fine on Facebook’s parent company Meta over a number of data breaches.
The DPC said in a ruling today that the fine relates to 12 data breach notifications received between June and December 2018.
The inquiry examined the extent to which Meta Platforms complied with the requirements of several articles under General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation relating to the processing of personal data relevant...
