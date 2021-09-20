Subscribe Today
Mental health start-up aims to create 26 jobs by end of 2022

Wexford town based business provides a way for therapists and clients to find each other online and hopes to have 70 counsellors using the platform by the end of this year

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
20th September, 2021
Richard Stafford, Fettle co-founder. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Fettle, a mental health focused tech start-up, aims to raise €1.3 million in seed funding early next year and create 26 jobs by the end of 2022. The Wexford town based business announced a pre-seed round of €225,000 earlier this month.

The business, founded by Richard Stafford, launched in April of this year and provides a way for therapists and clients to find each other online. Users can search for counsellors with specific focuses and arrange appointments...

