Mental health start-up aims to create 26 jobs by end of 2022

Fettle, a mental health focused tech start-up, aims to raise €1.3 million in seed funding early next year and create 26 jobs by the end of 2022. The Wexford town based business announced a pre-seed round of €225,000 earlier this month.

The business, founded by Richard Stafford, launched in April of this year and provides a way for therapists and clients to find each other online. Users can search for counsellors with specific focuses and arrange appointments...