Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Medtech manufacturer Arrotek to create 100 jobs in Sligo

Company to build 20,000 square foot extension to headquarters

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
10th May, 2022
Medtech manufacturer Arrotek to create 100 jobs in Sligo
Arrotek co-founders Mark Pugh and Ger O’Carroll.

Arrotek, the Sligo-based medical device manufacturer, is to invest in a multi-million-euro expansion of its Sligo Finisklin Business park site creating 100 new jobs.

Recruitment for the roles is to begin immediately, the company said. The positions will be created across all departments within the company. Design engineers, project managers are sought as well as production, finance, customer service and administration workers.

The company was recently granted planning permission for a 20,000 square foot extension to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tom Cronin, managing director at Rye River Brewing: ‘We’ve realised that future growth may not be with McGargles as the brand.’ Picture: Naoise Culhane

Kildare brewers rebrand McGargles beer as Rye River

Companies Emmet Ryan
Seaplane IO’s new platform makes it easier to deploy multi-region and multi-cloud applications without managing infrastructure

Sequoia leads $15m raise for Irish cloud solution platform

Companies Charlie Taylor
Siobhan Talbot, chief executive of Glanbia: met with activist investor Gianluca Ferrari. Picture: Maura Hickey

Glanbia chiefs meet the activist investor urging radical overhaul

Companies Lorcan Allen
Zeus, based in Dublin, provides a range of products and supply solutions into markets around the world

Irish packaging firm Zeus to spend €35m on M&A activity

Companies Ellie Donnelly

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1