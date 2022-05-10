Medtech manufacturer Arrotek to create 100 jobs in Sligo

Arrotek, the Sligo-based medical device manufacturer, is to invest in a multi-million-euro expansion of its Sligo Finisklin Business park site creating 100 new jobs.

Recruitment for the roles is to begin immediately, the company said. The positions will be created across all departments within the company. Design engineers, project managers are sought as well as production, finance, customer service and administration workers.

The company was recently granted planning permission for a 20,000 square foot extension to...