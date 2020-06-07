Sunday June 7, 2020
Medical device firm delists from stock market

The move comes due to poor liquidity in Mainstay’s shares, very few of which were actively traded

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
7th June, 2020
Mainstay has said that the delisting from Dublin, and also the Paris stock market, was down to the poor liquidity in its shares

Mainstay, the medical device maker, has had its plans to delist from the Dublin stock market approved by the High Court, ending its short life as a public company.

Mainstay has said that the delisting from Dublin, and also the Paris stock market, was down to the poor liquidity in its shares with very few actively traded, which depressed its value. The delisting means investors will receive one new share for every one they currently...

