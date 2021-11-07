Measure of greatness: how Kitman is aiming for elite status in the sports performance data market

In Stephen Smith’s mind, Zayn Ali Salman, a five-year-old who was signed by Arsenal FC earlier this year on a professional contract, is theoretically the perfect candidate for the kind of product that Smith’s company, Kitman Labs, is selling.

Salman, if you haven’t heard of him before, is an internet sensation who is already being described as “Little Messi”, and Arsenal recruited him before he left playschool.

...