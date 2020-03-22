McKillen company challenges Dublin city planners in High Court

Ingaro, a company controlled by property developer Paddy McKillen sr and his family, has lodged a challenge in the High Court against Dublin city planners.

The action is being brought by Ingaro and May Property Holdings, companies linked to McKillen, his son Paddy jr, his business partner Matt Ryan and McKillen senior’s business associate Liam Cunningham.

The legal action is challenging a new building policy introduced by Dublin City Council in relation to...