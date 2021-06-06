McIlroy adds new funding to start-up Kaia Health

Rory McIlroy is among the investors who have added new funding to Kaia Health, a New York-based health tech start-up.

Kaia Health creates treatments for a range of disorders including musculoskeletal conditions and COPD and provides digital health therapies to chronic pain sufferers through a mobile phone app that raised $75 million in Series C funding last month, bringing its total backing to $123 million.

It uses innovative technology, including artificial intelligence and computer vision, and works...