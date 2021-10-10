McGregor’s whiskey may have to change its name
The MMA fighter’s tipple, Proper No Twelve, may have to be renamed after other producers say the number could confuse public about its age
Will Conor McGregor’s wildly popular brand of Irish whiskey, Proper No Twelve, soon have to change its name? Possibly, if proposals by the influential Irish Whiskey Association (IWA), which represents some of the biggest Irish whiskey producers, are accepted by the Department of Agriculture.
The department is currently taking submissions as part of a major change to the Irish whiskey technical file, which effectively defines Irish whiskey and dictates what whiskey producers can...
