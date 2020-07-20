McGann to leave Aryzta if no takeover is agreed

The food giant Aryzta is evaluating a number of takeover bids as Gary McGann, the company’s chairman, said he would step down in an effort to diffuse a row with a group of shareholders.

Aryzta, which owns the Cuisine de France brand, said it received a number of unsolicited takeover approaches in recent weeks after it hired bankers at Rothschild to evaluate strategic options to maximise the value of its business.

The announcement...