McEnroy set to buy back stake in Paraguayan bank
The Irish financier sold the $20m stake in Sudameris over the last two years
Conor McEnroy, the Irish financier who owns Paraguay’s fourth-largest bank, has plans to buy back a large stake he sold in the business over the last two years.
McEnroy has sold around $20 million-worth of shares in Sudameris to FMO, the Dutch development bank, and Jerónimo Nasser, the general manager of the bank.
McEnroy sold the stake in two chunks in the last two years, according to financial accounts for one of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Boardroom drama at Mayo distillery as co-founders fall out
Nephin Irish Whiskey’s agm has been postponed as a result of the dispute between Mark Quick and his fellow shareholders Paul and Jude Davis
Stocking up in 2021: the picks to watch this year
From beleaguered Datalex to booming Kerry Group, keep an eye on these companies’ market performances in the coming year
Donegal gold find adds shine to Arkle Resource’s reputation
Find comes weeks after discovery of another promising vein in south-east Mine River project
Ex-Deutsche Bank executive to head Davy tech corporate finance team
Peter Bennett advised on transactions worth a total of $200 billion during his time at Deutsche Bank