Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

McEnroy set to buy back stake in Paraguayan bank

The Irish financier sold the $20m stake in Sudameris over the last two years

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
10th January, 2021
McEnroy set to buy back stake in Paraguayan bank
Conor McEnroy: sold around $20 million-worth of shares in Sudameris to Dutch development bank FMO

Conor McEnroy, the Irish financier who owns Paraguay’s fourth-largest bank, has plans to buy back a large stake he sold in the business over the last two years.

McEnroy has sold around $20 million-worth of shares in Sudameris to FMO, the Dutch development bank, and Jerónimo Nasser, the general manager of the bank.

McEnroy sold the stake in two chunks in the last two years, according to financial accounts for one of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Paul Davis one of the founding members of Nephin whiskey

Boardroom drama at Mayo distillery as co-founders fall out

Companies Barry J Whyte 5 hours ago
The Moma titanium mine in Mozambique has been developed by Kenmare Resources and is set to offer substantial returns this year

Stocking up in 2021: the picks to watch this year

Companies Ian Guider 5 hours ago
John Teeling, chief executive of Arkle Resources: ‘Gold is very hot at the moment in London’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Donegal gold find adds shine to Arkle Resource’s reputation

Companies Barry J Whyte 5 hours ago
Peter Bennett joins Davy from Deutsche Bank where he advised on transactions worth a total of $200 billion

Ex-Deutsche Bank executive to head Davy tech corporate finance team

Companies Ian Guider 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1