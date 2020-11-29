McCoy and Kelly have Covid-19 tests approved by Britain

Chanelle McCoy, the pharmaceutical entrepreneur, and Conor Kelly, the founder of Vida Care, have had their rapid Covid-19 tests approved for use by British health authorities.

The pair‘s 15-minute antigen test and 10-minute antibody test kit have been assessed and passed for use by Public Health England. Talks are ongoing with the Health Service Executive regarding their use here.

The tests are being used by health authorities and businesses in Spain, Italy, France,...