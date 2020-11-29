Sunday November 29, 2020
McCoy and Kelly have Covid-19 tests approved by Britain

The tests have been assessed and passed for use by Public Health England, while the HSE is in talks over their use in Ireland

29th November, 2020
Chanelle McCoy says due diligence involved months of travelling around the world Picture:Michael Dillon

Chanelle McCoy, the pharmaceutical entrepreneur, and Conor Kelly, the founder of Vida Care, have had their rapid Covid-19 tests approved for use by British health authorities.

The pair‘s 15-minute antigen test and 10-minute antibody test kit have been assessed and passed for use by Public Health England. Talks are ongoing with the Health Service Executive regarding their use here.

The tests are being used by health authorities and businesses in Spain, Italy, France,...

