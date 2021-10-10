Subscribe Today
McCauley network buys two Wexford pharmacies for €2m

Tony McEntee, chief executive of the independently owned chain which now employs 550, has noted the current skills shortage and difficulty in finding staff

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
10th October, 2021
McCauley’s chief executive Tony McEntee: sales of cold and flu medicines are up again

A €2 million investment in acquiring two businesses in Wexford has taken the number of stores in the McCauley Pharmacy network to 37.

Tony McEntee, chief executive of McCauley, said the acquisition of Wades pharmacy in Gorey and Garahy’s pharmacy in Enniscorthy was funded from its own balance sheet after it freed up cash through a reduction in its stock levels.

“Over the last number of years, we’ve focused on building really good replenishment...

