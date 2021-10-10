McCauley network buys two Wexford pharmacies for €2m

A €2 million investment in acquiring two businesses in Wexford has taken the number of stores in the McCauley Pharmacy network to 37.

Tony McEntee, chief executive of McCauley, said the acquisition of Wades pharmacy in Gorey and Garahy’s pharmacy in Enniscorthy was funded from its own balance sheet after it freed up cash through a reduction in its stock levels.

“Over the last number of years, we’ve focused on building really good replenishment...