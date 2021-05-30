Mayo distiller set to launch first whiskey of the west

The first whiskey produced in Co Mayo for over 150 years is set to hit the shelves this summer.

Connacht Whiskey Company, based in Ballina, is launching its first two whiskeys in June and July.

The founders and investors, most of whom are graduates of the University of Notre Dame in the US, have invested €10 million in the business. Tom Jensen, chief executive and one of the founders of the business, pitched it to members...