Martin approves major media deal in which Verizon disposes of Yahoo, Techcrunch and AOL

Catherine Martin, the Minister for Media, has approved a deal which will see Verizon dispose of its media interests, including Yahoo, Techcrunch and AOL, to Apollo Global, the global private equity group.

Due to the presence of subsidiaries of both Yahoo and Apollo here in Ireland, Martin’s department was required to examine the merger deal under competition law.

Verizon is exiting its media interests and selling off Verizon Media Group for $5 billion...