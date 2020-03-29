Malin to sell off stakes in two medical supply companies

Malin, the biotech investment firm, will look to dispose of its stakes in non-core companies that are recording a surge in demand for their products as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Darragh Lyons, Malin’s chief executive, said its stakes in Altan and Xenex would be attractive to buyers in the next year as both companies had recorded growth in revenues as hospitals stocked up on supplies. Xenex makes a robot that disinfects hospitals, while...
