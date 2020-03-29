Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Malin to sell off stakes in two medical supply companies

Xenex and Altan have seen demand for products climb due to Covid-19

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
29th March, 2020
Darragh Lyons Chief executive, Malin. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Malin, the biotech investment firm, will look to dispose of its stakes in non-core companies that are recording a surge in demand for their products as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Darragh Lyons, Malin’s chief executive, said its stakes in Altan and Xenex would be attractive to buyers in the next year as both companies had recorded growth in revenues as hospitals stocked up on supplies. Xenex makes a robot that disinfects hospitals, while...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

CMC Coal’s revenues plummeted by €1 billion in 2019

Poor results blamed on price collapse and shrinking demand in Europe

Daniel Murray | 2 hours ago

Harbison launches new travel lifestyle business and website

Big Seven Media runs a lifestyle platform aiming to provide clutter-free travel content

Róisín Burke | 2 hours ago

Patchwork of businesses team up to join the fight against coronavirus

Firms large and small have switched from usual product lines to manufacturing medical scrubs, sanitisers and other vital equipment for healthcare staff

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 hours ago