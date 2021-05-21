Subscribe Today
Makers of Drumshanbo gin buy back more than half a million shares

The Shed Distillery returns value to Enterprise Ireland and Goodbody’s EIIS fund

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
21st May, 2021
A total of 525,000 shares, with a nominal value of €1, were bought back by PJ Rigney Distillery and International Brands Limited, trading as The Shed Distillery of PJ Rigney Drumshanbo

The Shed Distillery in Leitrim, which makes Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, bought back more than half a million shares in the space of just over a year.

The company, also known for making Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey, returned value to Enterprise Ireland and Goodbody’s Enterprise Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS) fund.

