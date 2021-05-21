Makers of Drumshanbo gin buy back more than half a million shares
The Shed Distillery returns value to Enterprise Ireland and Goodbody’s EIIS fund
The Shed Distillery in Leitrim, which makes Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, bought back more than half a million shares in the space of just over a year.
The company, also known for making Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey, returned value to Enterprise Ireland and Goodbody’s Enterprise Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS) fund.
A total of 525,000 shares, with a nominal value of €1, were bought back by PJ Rigney Distillery and International Brands Limited,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Largest shareholder in UDG Healthcare hits out at ‘opportunistic’ takeover offer
Allianz GI says Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s offer is ‘opportunistic’ and ‘significantly undervalues’ the business
EML Payments shares plunge after Central Bank raises concerns about Irish subsidiary
Shares in the Australian fintech fell by 45 per cent after the Central Bank of Ireland raised anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism concerns relating to Prepaid Financial Services, its Irish subsidiary