Makers of Drumshanbo gin buy back more than half a million shares

The Shed Distillery in Leitrim, which makes Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, bought back more than half a million shares in the space of just over a year.

The company, also known for making Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey, returned value to Enterprise Ireland and Goodbody’s Enterprise Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS) fund.

A total of 525,000 shares, with a nominal value of €1, were bought back by PJ Rigney Distillery and International Brands Limited,...