Mainstream Renewable to chase IPO in wake of Norwegian sale

Founder Eddie O’Connor says Supernode, a second firm included in the €1 billion deal, is perfecting storage technology which could see clean energy swallow the market whole

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
24th January, 2021
Eddie O’Connor, chairman of Mainstream Renewable Power: ‘Offshore wind, onshore wind and solar are coming in at around half the price of coal’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Mainstream Renewable Power will seek an IPO within three years according to its chairman Eddie O’Connor, who has just completed a majority equity sale of the business he founded.

The Irish renewable energy development firm, which has clean energy assets across Asia, Latin America and Africa, has agreed to sell a 75 per cent equity stake to Aker Horizons, a Norwegian development company, valuing Mainstream at over €1 billion.

The company was founded in...

