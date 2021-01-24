Mainstream Renewable to chase IPO in wake of Norwegian sale

Mainstream Renewable Power will seek an IPO within three years according to its chairman Eddie O’Connor, who has just completed a majority equity sale of the business he founded.

The Irish renewable energy development firm, which has clean energy assets across Asia, Latin America and Africa, has agreed to sell a 75 per cent equity stake to Aker Horizons, a Norwegian development company, valuing Mainstream at over €1 billion.

The company was founded in...