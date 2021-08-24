Subscribe Today
Mail Metrics closes two acquisitions and plans to recruit more staff

Outsourced customer communications company buys Persona and Forth Communication, a move it says will add €12 million a year in revenue

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
24th August, 2021
Nick Keegan will lead the newly formed Mail Metrics Group as chief executive. Picture: Maxwells Dublin

Mail Metrics, an outsourced customer communications specialist, announced details of two recent acquisitions which it said would add €12 million in annual recurring revenue.

It purchased a majority share in its long-term commercial partner Persona, a Dublin-based provider of secure printing and document management solutions to companies in the financial services and government sectors.

Mail Metrics also fully acquired Forth Communication, a company with operations in Bangor, Co Down and Edinburgh, Scotland. Forth delivers communication...

