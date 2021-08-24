Mail Metrics closes two acquisitions and plans to recruit more staff

Mail Metrics, an outsourced customer communications specialist, announced details of two recent acquisitions which it said would add €12 million in annual recurring revenue.

It purchased a majority share in its long-term commercial partner Persona, a Dublin-based provider of secure printing and document management solutions to companies in the financial services and government sectors.

Mail Metrics also fully acquired Forth Communication, a company with operations in Bangor, Co Down and Edinburgh, Scotland. Forth delivers communication...