Mail Metrics closes two acquisitions and plans to recruit more staff
Outsourced customer communications company buys Persona and Forth Communication, a move it says will add €12 million a year in revenue
Mail Metrics, an outsourced customer communications specialist, announced details of two recent acquisitions which it said would add €12 million in annual recurring revenue.
It purchased a majority share in its long-term commercial partner Persona, a Dublin-based provider of secure printing and document management solutions to companies in the financial services and government sectors.
Mail Metrics also fully acquired Forth Communication, a company with operations in Bangor, Co Down and Edinburgh, Scotland. Forth delivers communication...
