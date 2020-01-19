Magnet attracts Siro business broadband contract

Magnet Networks has secured the first contract to deliver business broadband over Siro’s network across Ireland.

Siro, which is a joint project between ESB and Vodafone, reaches 242,000 premises across Ireland. Approximately 36,000 of these are businesses.

“Fifteen per cent of the 242,000 doors passed by Siro are businesses, many of which need the consistent speeds and guaranteed uploads that Magnet Networks can now offer,” Stephen Brewer, managing director of Magnet, said.