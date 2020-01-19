Tuesday January 21, 2020
Magnet attracts Siro business broadband contract

Network says it will deliver high speeds, reliability and a business service back-up to 36,000 companies

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
19th January, 2020
Stephen Brewer, managing director of Magnet

Magnet Networks has secured the first contract to deliver business broadband over Siro’s network across Ireland.

Siro, which is a joint project between ESB and Vodafone, reaches 242,000 premises across Ireland. Approximately 36,000 of these are businesses.

“Fifteen per cent of the 242,000 doors passed by Siro are businesses, many of which need the consistent speeds and guaranteed uploads that Magnet Networks can now offer,” Stephen Brewer, managing director of Magnet, said.

