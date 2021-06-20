Luke O’Neill joins Open Orphan spin-off ahead of pharma firm’s IPO

Luke O’Neill, the well-known immunologist, has joined the board of the fledgling Poolbeg Pharma which is preparing for a stock market launch in coming weeks.

Poolbeg Pharma is a newly launched spin-off of Open Orphan, the life sciences business co-founded by veteran financier Cathal Friel, and will specialise in developing drugs to treat infectious diseases.

O’Neill is a non-executive director and a member of the company’s scientific advisory board.