Loyalbe secures €850,000 in funding for rewards app

Loyalbe, the Belfast-based digital loyalty platform, has secured €850,000 in its latest funding round.

The company, founded in 2018 by Cormac Quinn, aims to eliminate paper loyalty cards and QR codes entirely by encouraging customers to use its mobile app instead to earn loyalty points at their businesses of choice.

The funding round was led by Techstart Ventures, a venture capital fund manager that provides support for early-stage technology businesses and university spin-outs in Northern Ireland....