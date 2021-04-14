Subscribe Today
Loyalbe secures €850,000 in funding for rewards app

Founder of Belfast fintech says investment will be used to upscale marketing efforts for mobile loyalty platform

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
14th April, 2021
Cormac Quinn, founder and chief executive of Loyalbe: the company aims to eliminate paper loyalty cards with its mobile app

Loyalbe, the Belfast-based digital loyalty platform, has secured €850,000 in its latest funding round.

The company, founded in 2018 by Cormac Quinn, aims to eliminate paper loyalty cards and QR codes entirely by encouraging customers to use its mobile app instead to earn loyalty points at their businesses of choice.

The funding round was led by Techstart Ventures, a venture capital fund manager that provides support for early-stage technology businesses and university spin-outs in Northern Ireland....

