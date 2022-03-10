Losses narrow for Irish Ferries owner in 2021 as sales continue to recover

Irish Continental Group (ICG), which owns Irish Ferries, saw its operating losses narrow significantly last year as sales continue to recover from the worst impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing full year results today, ICG reported an operating loss of €200,000 for 2021, which is a significant improvement on the €10.4 million operating loss it racked up the previous year. Pre-tax losses for the year stood at €4.1 million, which again was an improvement on...