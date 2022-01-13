Subscribe Today
Losses increase at holding firm of Tifco hotel group

Turnover fell by nearly 60% at Trident, the holding company for hotel group Tifco, as the pandemic slashed sales

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
13th January, 2022
Losses increase at holding firm of Tifco hotel group
Trident is the holding company of Tifco, which ran the state’s mandatory quarantine system at hotels including the Crowne Plaza, pictured. Picture: Getty

Turnover at the holding company behind Tifco, the hospitality group that operated Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine system for much of last year, dropped significantly in 2020 as its losses grew by more than 240 per cent.

Recent filings show the pandemic “severely impacted” the group, which is ultimately owned by a US private equity firm.

Trident Super Topco No 1 DAC, headquartered in Dublin, posted revenues of €29.5 million in the 2020 fiscal...

