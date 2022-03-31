Losses increase at Dublin-headquartered Hostelworld
Covid-19 continued to curtail online travel agent as net bookings for 2021 were 21 per cent of 2019 volumes
Hostelworld, the online travel agent, has reported an adjusted loss after tax of €25.7 million for last year, an increase on the an adjusted loss after tax of €22.2 million in 2020.
Net bookings at the Dublin-headquartered group were steady year-on-year at €1.5 million, according to annual results from the company.
The booking figure represents 21 per cent of 2019 volumes, as the travel sector continued to be impacted by Covid-19 last year.
