Losses increase at Dublin-headquartered Hostelworld

Covid-19 continued to curtail online travel agent as net bookings for 2021 were 21 per cent of 2019 volumes

Ellie Donnelly

 @@ellied798
31st March, 2022
Losses increase at Dublin-headquartered Hostelworld
Hostelworld lists 36,000 properties on its site, including the Bambuda Lodge hostel, above

Hostelworld, the online travel agent, has reported an adjusted loss after tax of €25.7 million for last year, an increase on the an adjusted loss after tax of €22.2 million in 2020.

Net bookings at the Dublin-headquartered group were steady year-on-year at €1.5 million, according to annual results from the company.

The booking figure represents 21 per cent of 2019 volumes, as the travel sector continued to be impacted by Covid-19 last year.

