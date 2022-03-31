Losses increase at Dublin-headquartered Hostelworld

Hostelworld, the online travel agent, has reported an adjusted loss after tax of €25.7 million for last year, an increase on the an adjusted loss after tax of €22.2 million in 2020.

Net bookings at the Dublin-headquartered group were steady year-on-year at €1.5 million, according to annual results from the company.

The booking figure represents 21 per cent of 2019 volumes, as the travel sector continued to be impacted by Covid-19 last year.