Losses hit €3.5m at group behind Porterhouse Central pub
Noyfield Limited, which operated Lillie’s Bordello until its closure, was left with accumulated losses of €871k after a difficult year
Losses grew nearly sevenfold last year at the business behind the Porterhouse Central on Nassau Street, new accounts show, as its premises were shuttered by the pandemic.
Noyfield Limited, which also owned and operated Lillie’s Bordello on Grafton Street until its closure in 2019, reported a loss of €3.47 million last year, up from €510,398 the previous year.
The results meant Noyfield, which is owned by Liam Lahart, David Morrissey and Elliot Hughes, was...
